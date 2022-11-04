Why is the crypto market up today? By Cointelegraph – Investing.com

Why is the crypto market up today?

(BTC) has jumped to new seven-week highs and confidence is returning over the global macro outlook.

The most definitive charge on $21,000 has seen reach its highest levels since Sep. 13, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirms.BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewCrypto market cap chart. Source: CoinMarketCapFed target rate probabilities chart. Source: CME Group (NASDAQ:)BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp) with Bollinger Bands. Source: TradingViewBitcoin historical volatility index (BVOL) 1-week candle chart. Source: TradingView correlation chart. Source: Barchart/TwitterContinue Reading on Coin Telegraph