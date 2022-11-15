Why Deven Choksey has not given up on Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda

“The under-rated stocks could possibly start getting relatively better ratings going forward and so keep an eye on and ,” says Deven Choksey, MD, KRChoksey Holdings Pvt. Ltd

Most of the new age tech companies are singing the tune that the market wants to hear. They are focussing on profitability, cash flow generation, etc. what is your personal view in this entire new-age tech space?

The new-age tech companies definitely have a business model to talk about and I am not worried about it. As a user, we all are using this business model; however, as an investor, gone are those days when cash burn used to rule and customer acquisition was the only criteria. Now investors would definitely be demanding more free cash flows and systemic investment resulting in profits.

I do not think that this is a real situation at this point of time for the likes of even today. On the contrary, the losses are still running into higher levels as far as their operations are concerned and from that perspective, at least for a few quarters, I do not think they are coming out of the loss kind of situation. If that is not the case, then investors putting money into that company would not be right as far as generating the return is concerned. Maybe as a Paytm customer, one could use the platform to get relatively better services for the activities that we carry out in the financial sphere.

Five year change in negative, five year change in Bank of Baroda flat, five year change in Tata Motors no returns, down 6%. Pick and choose which out of the five names in the next five years will make maximum money?

There is no easy answer on this particular subject. I am extremely bullish about the commercial vehicle segment. I believe that even though the industry dynamics are changing, commercial vehicles and even the infrastructure story that India is producing, are likely to give a phenomenal amount of returns.

In the case of Tata Motors particularly, JLR has been a trouble spot and that is where the company is struggling big time. If any kind of financial restructuring is taking place on this particular front, I would think that Tata Motors would be the bigger beneficiary.

All these passenger vehicle portfolios, the commercial vehicle portfolios and the demand scenario in the country are suggesting that the domestic market situation remains extremely strong for Tata Motors. Had it not been the JLR, Tata Motors would have been a clear winner in this particular game. So yes, there is no easy answer because there is no clarity on the possibility of what can happen with the JLR portfolio, but I would still like to believe that this is one stock that one can look with a close eye on in the entire battery of stocks.

Along with that, there is opportunity in the likes of Bank of Baroda where the struggle period is over. The non-performing asset related situation is over, corporate lending side book is growing and hopefully if they are catching up with the IT platforms, they could possibly lend more systematically. The under-rated stocks could possibly start getting relatively better ratings going forward and that could be one possibility. So keep an eye on these two stocks.

If you just had to sum up the kind of earnings that we have witnessed from the media space, do you believe that we are likely to see a muted ad revenue environment continuing for some of these companies?

Yes, no doubt about it. The environment remains quite challenging, particularly with the kind of internet base, the properties which are coming up, the ad revenue pie is getting distributed into them and as a result, there is no clear answer about this aspect of how the existing media companies will generate sustainable basis growth and ad revenue.

We will have to look at some of the new age tech companies which would possibly produce relatively better performance going forward vis-à-vis the pure media companies. In the broadcasting space, I am not too keen to look at those companies and rather would keep an eye on some of the internet based solutions that some of the companies would be coming out with.

If you talk about one underperformer, that has got to be . Since its listing, it was the first time that the stock saw the move that it did yesterday and day before. In its result. there was that other income component which is why the operational performance looked bloated but what do you do with LIC? Should one avoid it still?

The numbers look extremely strong as far as the outlook possibility and the potential is concerned. They have 60% plus kind of market share and are introducing products which are reaching out far into the marketplace. The premium growth remains extremely strong and all in all, put together, I would think that for its size, LIC probably has too many things going in favour of them. That is how I look at the company and I think the investment portfolio would have the potential to keep generating regular income on a sustainable basis.

In that kind of a situation, the balance sheet would look quite healthy going forward as well. What probably is required is larger distribution of these stocks in the hands of investors eventually so that more participation can come and with higher participation, my belief would be that the company would see relatively better performance, nothing in the short term though because currently the situation is such that they have to distribute further equity in the hands of public shareholders and that overhang will not allow the stock price to go up beyond a point. The fundamentals remain extremely strong and convincing.

