Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stocks Coinbase, Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain And Robin – Benzinga

Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA, Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD are all trading lower Tuesday morning amid concerns over the financial condition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.Volatility in crypto ensued when Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced that his trading platform is about to liquidate its entire FTT holdings.With the crypto market reeling under a bout of intense sell pressure, Benzinga spoke to experts about their views on the token having a volume of 1.4 billion —up 88% compared to the previous day.Alpha Impact CEO Hayden Hughes says there are massive flows into and out of FTX, which is moving its own funds into the exchange, and many small and large withdrawals moving out…Read MoreAccording to data from Benzinga Pro:COIN is trading lower by 10.65% to $50.90MARA is trading lower by 8.96% to $9.56RIOT is trading lower by 11.91% to $5.06HOOD is trading lower by 10.72% to $10.74