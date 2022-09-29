Why bitcoin and ether are outperforming stocks, despite dollar's rally – MarketWatch

Bitcoin and ether have outperformed major stock indexes so far this week, despite the dollar’s continued rally as Treasury yields have climbed.

lost about 1.4% on Thursday, leaving it with a 2% gain so far this week, according to CoinDesk data. Ether

dipped about 0.5% Thursday, but was up roughly 2.2% so far this week.