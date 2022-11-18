Why are crude prices down despite winter and China reopening?

“Energy, which is WTI and Brent predominantly –oil complexes – some of those base metals seem to be working in tandem and just a little bit of bad news created more turbulence and sell offs. That was really the main factor at play,” says Peter McGuire, CEO, XM Australi

What do you make of the selloff in commodity markets? When we consider that the Dollar Index is now stable at 106, we are approaching the winter and energy consumption should go up but that is also not happening. What is the commodity decline pricing in? China has also reopened which means that demand should go up?

Well exactly right. Really that inflection point is at $96-97 for Brent and close to around $89-90 for WTI. They both have given up significant gains, $90 for Brent and $82 for WTI seems to be slipping well back. As you mentioned, the US dollar has come under some serious firepower on the downside. The crypto market has also been down and it has been a time of consolidation for some of those commodities.

A lot of industrial metals also fell. Except for natural gas, everything was lower. What does that indicate?

Copper was very badly beaten down and it is nearly 2.2% down. Tin was crushed nearly 4.5% down and we have seen commodities crushed. Energy, which is WTI and Brent predominantly –oil complexes – some of those base metals seem to be working in tandem and just a little bit of bad news created more turbulence and sell offs. That was really the main factor at play.

