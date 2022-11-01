Who is Matt Hancock? Tory MP suspended after signing up for I’m A Celebrity

The MP will join a raft of famous faces, including of pop icon Boy George and Royal Family member Mike Tindall, in the Australian jungle this November for the hit reality competition show.

As a result, Mr Hancock has had the whip removed.

So who is the MP we can expect to see on I’m a Celebrity?

Who is Matt Hancock?

Matt Hancock was elected Conservative MP for West Suffolk in May 2010.

Since 2012, he has served in a number of ministerial roles, including Minister of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Mr Hancock was the health secretary during the Covid pandemic but resigned in June 2021 when his affair with Gina Coladangelo came to light.

In June 2021, the Sun revealed that Mr Hancock was having an affair with Coladangelo by sharing CCTV images of the couple kissing at his Whitehall office.

Before becoming a politician, Mr Hancock worked as an economist at the Bank of England, and as Chief of Staff to the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He received degrees from both Oxford University and Cambridge University. Mr Hancock has three children with his estranged wife, Martha.

Why has Matt Hancock had the whip removed?

Matt Hancock has had the whip removed after it was revealed he would appear on I’m a Celebrity.

This means that he is still an MP, but is currently an independent member and no longer part of the Conservative Party.

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister believes that, at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents, whether that’s in the House (of Commons) or indeed in their constituency.”

He is the second sitting MP to appear on the reality show, after Tory MP Nadine Dorries, who was a contestant on the show in 2012.

Ms Dorries also lost the Conservative whip and was later suspended for not declaring the fees she received for appearing on the ITV show. She was reinstated in May 2013.