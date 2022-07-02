Whiteriver: Nathan Brooks Sentenced for Domestic Assault

Whiteriver Man, Nathan Brooks Manuelito Sentenced to 96 Months’ Imprisonment for Domestic Assault

On June 29, 2022, Nathan Brooks Manuelito, 41, of Whiteriver, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan to 96 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Manuelito was previously convicted by a jury of Assault of an Intimate Partner by Strangulation or Attempted Strangulation, Assault of an Intimate Partner Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The evidence presented at trial demonstrated that on April 16, 2018, Manuelito repeatedly punched, kicked, and strangled the victim, who was his girlfriend. The victim suffered serious bodily injuries including bruising and a facial fracture. The assault happened on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, where Manuelito is a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

The FBI and the White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dimitra Sampson, Jillian Besancon, and Anthony Church, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today