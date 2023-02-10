Which Form Of Periodontal Disease Is Reversible (Facts And Treatment Options) 

Brussels Periodontal disease is a serious gum disease. It can affect the gums and teeth badly. The gum infection is caused by poor oral hygiene habits. It allows plaque to build on the teeth and makes them hard. If the warning signs of this disease are ignored, then it could lead to serious trouble for the patient. If the disease is left untreated it can lead to more serious advanced stages. The later stages of periodontal disease can lead to tooth loss and other issues with your gums.

This disease can also cause the deterioration of the jawbone. A periodontal specialist can evaluate the gums of the patient and determine if they should get a gingivitis treatment or not. You can schedule an appointment and learn about the possible treatments for the disease. A professional dentist will help you to restore your oral health and reverse periodontal disease, including gingivitis.

What Is Periodontal Disease?

Ironically, periodontal disease is the body’s response to harmful bacteria. This bacterium is called plaque and can stick to your teeth. When this sticky, and dirty bacterium is not removed from the mouth by regular brushing and flossing, it ends up building up and infecting the gums and teeth. The disease progression starts when the gum tissue, ligaments, and bones get damaged. periodontal disease can cause your teeth to loosen and even fall out. In severe conditions, a dental extraction is needed to the infection from spreading.

When Is Periodontal Reversible?

Good oral hygiene can prevent the gums from getting affected by any disease. Periodontal disease can be one of the most dangerous diseases for your teeth. The good news is that gum disease is reversible at an early stage.

To determine the stages of periodontal disease you must determine the different stages of it. Gingivitis is the earliest stage of gum disease, and you can reverse gingivitis. Bleeding gums while brushing or flossing can be a sign of periodontal disease.

Since the infection is yet to spread to the bone and other connective tissues that are holding the teeth in place. The early stages of periodontal disease are reversible. Once you reach the second stage of gum disease it can damage your gum tissue and it is irreversible.

The gum line traps the food and bacteria and can damage your teeth. Other signs of periodontal disease include swelling or redness of the gums. You also have persistent bad breath even after you have brushed your teeth.

The final stage of periodontal disease is known as advanced periodontitis. This stage involves the destruction of the fibers that support your teeth. The teeth shift or loosen up and the patient has to get surgical treatment to get the teeth removed.

You will also have swollen gums that can leave pus. The patient also experiences pain when chewing, and suffers from extreme tooth sensitivity. Whichever stage of gum disease you have it is important to consult a qualified dentist who can suggest you the best treatment options to help save from the severe stage of the disease.

What Is Gingivitis?

According to medicine, periodontal disease can be reversed. Gingivitis happens to be the very first stage of periodontal disease. This usually happens as the infection has not yet reached the bone. Patients complain of bleeding gums and which is a common sign of this disease. If you look for efficient oral hygiene at home it can help you feel better. Moreover, regular dental exams and cleanings can help you reduce the symptoms. If you can keep your teeth and gums healthy it is possible to prevent this disease from affecting you in the future.

Common Signs of Gingivitis

Gum disease is normally considered a silent disease. You will be surprised to know that the symptoms don’t appear quickly. The disease goes to an advanced level and the patient doesn’t know about it. You need to be careful as this gum disease can even affect your immune system. If you feel that you are suffering from periodontal disease it is best to consult a dentist. However, some early warning signs and symptoms of Gingivitis include:

Gum recession

Mouth sores or infection of gums

Your gums bleed as you brush or floss

Swollen or tender gums

Loosing or separating of teeth

Continuous bad breath

Is It Possible To Treat Gingivitis?

The periodontal team will help you determine the real cause of this disease. Your treatment will depend on the severity of your condition. Moreover, it depends on which stage the disease is someone at. When the gums are treated early it will help minimize the damage. You don’t need to go for gum surgery in most cases but it can lead to tooth loss. However, some common treatments for periodontal disease include:

1. Deep Dental Cleaning

During the process of deep dental cleaning the dentist, you remove the plaque or tartar. Usually, the plaque is above or below the gum line. If you go for frequent dental cleanings it will make your teeth feel better. It ensures that your gum disease will not advance into a severe condition. There is no harm in following good oral hygiene as it can prevent problems from occurring. You can schedule an appointment with the dentist first.

2. Scaling and Root Planing

Scaling and root planing is another method for cleaning your teeth and treating gingivitis. It is a non-surgical process that requires deep cleaning treatment. In this situation, the patient will remain under local anesthesia. The dentist will start by eliminating tartar, harmful bacteria, and plaque right from your teeth. Usually, the tarter is not easy to fade away quickly.

Planing is normally used on the rough or weak spots of the gums or teeth. However, the dentist will have to work harder and remove the bacteria first. When the surface is clean it will help re-attach the teeth and gum tissues. You can learn more about how treating this disease can turn out to be useful.