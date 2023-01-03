Which Cities In The US Are The Worst To Drive In?

(STL.News) Even though the US is known for its car-centric cities, extensive road networks, and supporting infrastructure, there is no denying that there are certain cities that are notoriously bad to drive in.

Often a result of bad street design, traffic congestion, or even poor and substandard driving culture, treading the roads in the below mentioned cities requires extra care and focus.

It’s worth noting, however, that it’s not merely the high instances of accidents and fatalities that make these cities so bad to drive in. Instead, it is the poor experience overall that leads to drivers and tourists giving them such poor ratings.

Boston, MA

The one city on this list features all of the worst possible factors for driving, starting with high density and congestion to poor driving culture and design. Drivers in Boston are constantly faced with a long and stressful drive, especially during peak hours, in a city that is ranked dead last (#200) when it comes to road safety.

Driving in this city involves a 168% higher risk of meeting with an accident compared to the national average, and add to this constant rain and snow. You have the perfect recipe for a dreadful driving experience. Fortunately, the city ranks low regarding fatalities, as it’s hard to go even a little in excess of the posted speed limit, given the congestion.

Washington, DC

The national capital sets a bad example when it comes to road safety and driving experience, with a high car ownership rate, an enormous out of city traffic, and inadequate public transportation all contributing to a disastrous driving environment. Traffic in the city is further weighed down by its diagonal street designs that intersect with the traditional grid, slowing decision-making and increasing risks.

The city currently ranks just a little ahead of Boston when it comes to road safety, ranked 197th. Drivers in Washington experience an accident every 4.8 years on average and as many as 17 challenging braking events every 1,000 miles within the city limits. All of this makes it one of the worst cities to drive in the country, and even if not particularly unsafe, it is definitely frustrating enough to force drivers to steer clear of it.

Chicago, IL

No list of worst cities to drive in is ever complete without including the windy city, which, apart from featuring New York’s density, a crippling public transit system, intrusive bike and pedestrian lanes, and aggressive drivers, also includes numerous one-way streets. Beyond the rush hour, traffic in the city can come to a halt during major sports events, which take place throughout the year.

According to car accident lawyers at Abels & Annes, who have years of experience representing Chicago drivers, almost anyone who spends enough time driving in the city will be faced with an accident at some point in their lives. Such regular crashes further add to the slow moving traffic that this city is renowned for, resulting in an overall frustrating experience.

Worcester, MA

Located 50 miles from Boston, Worcester presents an awful driving experience for a small city that is less than 40 square miles. The culprit here is its density, with 5,500 people staying in each square mile of the city, with high levels of car ownership, and a vast majority of its residents traveling to Boston for work or recreation every day.

The city outranks Boston when it comes to the number of hard braking events, and add to that the number of rainy and snowy days, and driving in Worcester is nothing short of a nightmare. Drivers in the city are also known to be rude and aggressive, leading to high levels of road rage and a lack of common courtesy, which tends to create more congestion.

Final Words

American cities offer some of the best quality of life anywhere in the world, and despite being car-centric for the most part, there are quite a few challenges that need to be addressed, especially off-late.