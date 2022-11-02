Wheeling man guilty of cocaine charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Christopher Louis Park, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Park, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.” Park admitted to the charge after agents seized over two kilograms of powder cocaine and several ounces of crack cocaine from him. A large portion of the cocaine recovered was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. Park in Wheeling. Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash and a loaded handgun.

Park faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Wheeling Police Department; and the Belmont County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.