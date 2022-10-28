Finance

What we know as Elon Musk closes his deal to buy Twitter

October 28, 2022
Hattie Francis

For most market watchers or even casual observers of headlines in the last several years, today is the morning after a big day: Elon Musk, celebrated space entrepreneur, prolific and provocative Tweeter and the world’s richest man, has finally closed his purchase of social media platform Twitter.

Here’s what you – and Musk’s 110 million followers – need to know about the deal, in real-time and as the handover progresses.

What did Elon Musk buy Twitter for?

Musk wound up paying his original bid price: $54.20 a share, or roughly $44 billion. 

At the time of his April offer, the amount represented a 33% premium to Twitter’s stock price. But the company has since been hit by a rout in tech stocks, record-high inflation squeezing investors and a darkening view of a recession on the horizons.