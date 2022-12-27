What to expect from the crypto market in 2023: Watch The Market Report – Cointelegraph

This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss what investors can expect from the cryptocurrency market in 2023. Will this bear market carry on, or will we see the beginning of the bull market? Also up for discussion is what projects have the potential to make a splash in 2023.We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:4 ‘emerging narratives’ in crypto to watch for: Trading firmDespite an eventful year fraught with crypto collapses and price drops, Steven Goulden, a senior research analyst at crypto trading firm Cumberland, has pointed to several “green shoots” to break the surface in crypto in 2023. Make sure to listen as our experts go over which industries have the potential to break out in 2023.Crypto community expresses Christmas market sentiments: ‘No Santa rally’Traders looking forward to a rally during Christmas were disappointed as the markets turned out to be steady as many celebrated the holidays. A community member pointed out that the lack of movements may be because of the controversies surrounding centralized exchanges. Were you expecting a Santa rally like many others? Let us know by tuning in and having your voice heard in the YouTube chat.Bitcoin exchange withdrawals sink to 7-month low as users forget FTXBitcoin (BTC) exchange users have forgotten all about the FTX scandal this Christmas, data shows. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, exchange outflows have now hit their lowest levels in over six months. After seeing an overwhelming surge in light of the FTX meltdown, BTC withdrawals from exchange wallets have entirely reversed the spike, which began around six weeks ago. Are people getting too comfortable with keeping their coins on exchanges once again? Should everyone really move to offline storage? CZ addresses reasons behind Binance’s recent FUDBinance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao took to Twitter on Dec. 23 to share his perspective on the reasons behind the recent fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding the crypto exchange. According to CZ in the thread, Binance’s FUD is primarily caused by external factors — not by the exchange itself. Is it all the recent bankruptcies or the fact that the community hates centralization? Our experts break down everything CZ had to say.Our experts cover these and other developing stories, so make sure you tune in to stay up-to-date on the latest in the world of crypto.Next up is a segment called “Quick Crypto Tips,” which aims to give newcomers to the crypto industry quick and easy tips to get the most out of their experience. This week’s tip: Crypto cards.Market expert Marcel Pechman then carefully examines the Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) markets. Are the current market conditions bullish or bearish? What is the outlook for the next few months? Pechman is here to break it down.Lastly, we’ve got insights from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a platform for crypto traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market. Our analysts use Cointelegraph Markets Pro to identify two altcoins that stood out this week, so make sure to tune in to find out which ones made the cut.Do you have a question about a coin or topic not covered here? Don’t worry — join the YouTube chat room and write your questions there. The person with the most interesting comment or question will have a chance to win a $50 gift voucher to the Cointelegraph swag store.The Market Report streams live every Tuesday at 12:00 pm ET (5:00 pm UTC), so be sure to head on over to Cointelegraph’s YouTube page and smash those Like and Subscribe buttons for all our future videos and updates.