What Patagonia's founder shows business owners about living their values

In a move that would surprise many small business owners and delight others, Yvon Chouinard, the founder and majority owner of the outdoor clothing company Patagonia, has just given his multi-billion dollar company away.

Like many business owners as they get older, the 83-year-old Chouinard was faced with a dilemma: what to do with his company. Instead of selling it, going public or passing it to his heirs, he decided to give all of the company to two trusts – one to run the company and one to receive its profits – to insure that all profits would go to defend the environment and protect the planet.