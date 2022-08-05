What Is the Best Casino Bonus?

Both grand and small casinos offer perks to make your gambling session more enjoyable, profitable… or detrimental because of strict conditions. But let’s suppose you have found a lawful, fair, and responsible casino like Slothunter. The gambling hub will still offer various promotions, some of which will be 100% must-haves or mediocre. Then what are the best bonuses a casino may offer? Here is an answer for you!

#1 Cashback

Sooner or later, you will face bad streaks and losses. The variance will always be against you, no matter how good you are. That is when the cashback comes in handy, as it returns a certain % of your net losses during the specified period. The finest feature here is that it is not limited to one game or product. Moreover, no wagering requirements will distract you and make you nervous. The only rule you might encounter is a deadline because the cashback promo might expire in one day or one week.

The best crypto casinos may give gamblers cashback regularly without demanding a VIP status. New players get around 5% cashback. Yet, your account will become an old-timer one day, and the casino will raise its cashback for you. VIP guests usually get a lot of cashback immediately after entering the Platinum VIP clubs. A gambler’s maximum amount is 20% cashback, but there might be extra generous casinos that return more resources.

#2 Welcome Packages

A welcome gift is the biggest one you are likely to get without becoming a VIP. The rule is simple: the casino will match or multiply your first deposit. Some casinos break the bonus into smaller bonuses and give you more credits for the first three or four deposits.

The welcome package usually has other bonuses included. For instance, there might also be a free spins package for one or all games by one provider. Or you might get axiomatic cashback for your first deposits.

Yet, the welcome bonus demands wagering within a period! Some packages expire in a month; others will vanish in a week. So, never neglect to read all rules before claiming!

#3 Free Spins

The casino gives you free credits to play slots for real money and keep your winnings. This bonus can be a part of a welcome package or an individual offer. Some gambling hubs require providing your bank card details before claiming freebies like this one. The casino will likely verify your identity and address by sending you a code in such a case. Once you type in this code, the casino will give you free rounds for playing.

Despite potential inconveniences, the bonus is a must-have for all slot lovers! The spins usually work on one slot machine or all slots by one provider. The number of rotations also varies: it might be 50 or 100, and sometimes, there is no limit! Besides, the casino might restrict winnings from freebies and set the maximum cash-out. At least, wagering requirements here tend to be merciful (around X20–30).

#4 Rakeback

Rakeback is like cashback but for those who love Poker games. The casino gives you a certain % of the rake you have made while playing. The more money you put in the pot, the higher Rakeback you get. Online casinos that offer this bonus tend to be loyal to their customers. So, if you are a Poker fan looking for a gambling hub with beneficial conditions, check out this promo! But note that the maximum Rakeback is usually 10%, but you may snatch a bit more rarely.

#5 No Deposit Bonus

The last on our list but still practical and useful, no deposit bonus is never big. The casino gives you a small sum to savor games you like. The maximum cash-out also has limits. The casino might give you around $10 or 20 to play any game except live dealer ones. If it is your lucky day, you can increase this amount by playing slots with a high RTP rate. Of course, there will be wagering and deadlines, but they are usually not so strict and demanding. So, that bonus is a nice option for gamblers who want to test a casino promptly without contributing a lot.

The Verdict

Cashback and the Welcome Bonus are a gambler’s top priority. Still, there are other nice promotions you might like. Ensure that you read all conditions! And may goddess Fortuna help you in your next session!

