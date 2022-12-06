Wetzel County man sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Joseph Allen Sams, of Jacksonsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 18 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Sams, 36, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Sams, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, admitted to having a 20-gauge shotgun and nine rounds of 20-gauge ammunition in August 2021 in Tyler County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.