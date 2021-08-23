West Virginia Governor on Passing Of John Syner

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice took time out of his remarks about COVID-19 to offer his prayers following the passing of West Virginia State Police Sergeant John Syner over the weekend.

“Sergeant Syner was one of our local heroes,” Gov. Justice said. “It is tragic beyond belief when we lose anyone, but especially when we lose somebody that’s given this much.”

Sergeant Syner served as the Detachment Commander of the West Virginia State Police Marlinton Detachment. He was 52 years old.

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences,” Gov. Justice said. “Please remember him and his family in your prayers.”