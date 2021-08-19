West Virginia Governor Justice appoints Jordan Maynor

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice appointed Jordan Maynor of Beaver to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 28th District. The district covers parts of Monroe, Raleigh, and Summers counties.

“I am very confident that Jordan will do a fantastic job for the people of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.

Maynor fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Jeffrey Pack earlier this month and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

“I’m honored and humbled to have this opportunity to serve the people of Raleigh, Summers, and Monroe counties,” Maynor said. “I appreciate the confidence the Governor and others have placed in me. I will represent the people of District 28 honorably and look forward to helping move West Virginia forward.”

Maynor is the owner/CEO of Maynor Consulting, which is located in Beaver.

A native of Mount Hope, Maynor graduated from Mountain State University in 2011 and earned an MBA in 2015 from West Virginia University.

Maynor lives in Beaver with his wife, Renny. They have four children.?