West Virginia Governor invites Students to participate in Art Exhibition

Gov. Justice: Students invited to participate in annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition

Deadline for submissions is Dec. 6, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) invite all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2021 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.

Entries will be accepted beginning Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 6, 2021. Only one entry may be submitted per student.

Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs depicting the following theme: “What does America’s newest national park – the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – mean to you?”

Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.

Awards will be given out to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in three categories: elementary school, middle school and high school. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25.

An exhibition of all selected entries will be on display at the State Capitol in Charleston beginning Jan. 12, 2022.

Artwork can be standard postcard size, 5” W x 3-1/2” H or 6” W x 4-1/4” H with a maximum size of 11” W x 6” H and maximum weight of 3 pounds. Painting, printmaking, digital art, drawing, photography, and mixed media are all acceptable mediums. All artwork must include a submission form.

Click here to print Submission Form

Each entrant’s artwork and submission form must be dropped off or mailed to the WVDACH offices at:

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History

Attn: Charles Morris

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd., E

Charleston, WV 25305

For more information, contact Charles Morris, WVDACH Director of Museums, by phone at 304-558-0220 or by email at Charles.W.Morris@wv.gov.