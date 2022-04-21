West Virginia Governor – $5.7 million in CDBG-CV grant

Gov. Justice announces over $5.7 million in CDBG-CV grant awards for projects to combat COVID-19 across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice today approved over $5.7 million in Community Development Block Grant-CARES funding (CDBG-CV) for several projects that will combat COVID-19 in communities across West Virginia.

“I am incredibly grateful to be able to approve this funding for several worthy projects in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s going to be a big help in some of our communities that need it most and a big relief to so many of our heroes working in the healthcare field.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to the state annually for various types of infrastructure projects. In recent years, HUD has allocated supplemental funding through the CARES Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, called CDBG-CV funding. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.

Gov. Justice has approved four such CDBG-CV projects, totaling $5,795,833.00. Funded activities include public health service projects and expanding the ability of community health facilities to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“From having one of the highest-risk populations of any state, to putting up some of the lowest COVID numbers in the country, we’ve come a long way in our fight against this terrible disease,” Gov. Justice added. “But we can’t stop now. I’m always going to keep pushing and doing everything in my power to save lives. This funding will do just that.”