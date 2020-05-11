Wentzville Sailor, Ethan Hughey Serves Aboard Naval Warship

PHILIPPINE SEA (STL.News) U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff are operating in the Indo-Pacific region, postured to support the Navy’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in port in Guam.

Among those supporting this mission is Seaman Ethan Hughey from Wentzville, Missouri, and graduate of Eureka High School.

Hughey has been serving in the Navy for nearly two years and maintains and preserves lifesaving equipment onboard and the material condition of the ship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).

“I joined the Navy so that I could finally have a purpose and a career that focuses on bettering myself as a person by developing skills through qualifications,” said Hughey.

Sailors like Hughey are working on a daily basis to provide command and control to the fleet, and in turn, support security and peace in the Indo-Pacific.

“As a unit we have been able to ensure missions are being completed even during this time of COVID-19,” said Hughey. “We are able to provide a presence at sea where needed.”

“Sailors like Seaman Hughey are the gears that keep this machine running,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Gilling, the senior enlisted advisor for 7th Fleet Staff. “Each individual’s dedication and hard work contributes to the team’s success as a whole.”

“To me it is an honorable experience to serve the mission of 7th Fleet,” said Hughey. “Thanks to our, training we are able to come together quickly and efficiently to overcome a common goal.”

U.S. 7th Fleet provides security alongside allies and partners throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet operates roughly 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 Sailors.

