Wendy Sherman’s Travel to Turkey, Spain, Morocco, & Algeria

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Travel to Turkey, Spain, Morocco, and Algeria

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey; Madrid, Spain; Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco; Algiers, Algeria; and Cairo, Egypt from March 4 to 11.

Deputy Secretary Sherman will begin her trip in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey from March 4 to 5 to meet with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, and Chief Presidential Advisor Ibrahim Kalin to discuss Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The Deputy’s meetings will include discussions on further joint U.S.-Turkey cooperation and our shared interest in supporting Ukraine.

Deputy Secretary Sherman will then travel to Madrid, Spain from March 6 to 8 to co-open the U.S.-Spain Cybersecurity Dialogue on March 7 with Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau. The Deputy Secretary and the State Secretary will also meet bilaterally to discuss a range of issues and challenges including Russia’s attack against Ukraine, our coordinated response, and the strong transatlantic partnership. The Deputy Secretary will also speak with students and faculty at a Madrid-based university and participate in a discussion with women entrepreneurs.

The Deputy Secretary will then travel to Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco from March 8 to 9, where she will lead the U.S. delegation to the U.S.-Morocco Strategic Dialogue on Regional Political Issues. She will have a working lunch with Foreign Minister Bourita and meet with other senior government officials. She will also deliver keynote remarks at an International Women’s Day event featuring entrepreneurs and businesswomen and will meet with Moroccan youth.

Next, Deputy Secretary Sherman will travel to Algiers, Algeria from March 9 to 10. She will meet with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss bilateral and regional issues. On March 10, the Deputy Secretary will meet with Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra and lead the U.S. delegation for the fifth U.S.-Algerian Strategic Dialogue. The Deputy Secretary will also meet with high school and college women participating in a U.S.-sponsored STEM program and local representatives of U.S. businesses.

Due to unforeseen logistical issues, the Deputy Secretary will no longer travel to Egypt on March 10. She looks forward to rescheduling her visit.