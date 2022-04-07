Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with UK National Security Adviser

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UK National Security Adviser Lovegrove

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with UK National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove today in Washington. Deputy Secretary Sherman and NSA Lovegrove continued their close coordination in responding to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and atrocities the Russian Federation forces have committed. The Deputy Secretary and NSA Lovegrove reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region and ensuring the AUKUS partnership delivers critical security and technology capabilities to address challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.