Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Leader of the Democratic Opposition of Belarus Tsikhanouskaya

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met yesterday with Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the democratic opposition of Belarus. They discussed the Lukashenka regime’s continued support of Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine and U.S. efforts to hold the regime accountable for its complicity, as well as for its sustained crackdown on human rights and democratic freedoms. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined the group for part of the meeting. Deputy Secretary Sherman, together with Ms. Tsikhanouskaya, called for an end to the Lukashenka regime’s ongoing crackdown on democratic voices and for the unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus and emphasized the United States’ enduring support for the Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations.