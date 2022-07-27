Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Sir Stephen Lovegrove

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UK National Security Adviser Lovegrove

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with UK National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove yesterday in Washington, DC. Deputy Secretary Sherman and NSA Lovegrove discussed continued close coordination in supporting Ukraine and responding to Moscow’s unprovoked and unjustified war. They also discussed the global food crisis that President Putin’s invasion has exacerbated and deepened.