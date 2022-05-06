Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Gabonese Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo today in Libreville. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Moussa Adamo discussed the strong U.S.-Gabonese bilateral relationship, regional security issues, collaboration in multilateral institutions including the UN Security Council, and shared commitment to address health and climate challenges.