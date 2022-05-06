Politics

Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Gabonese Foreign Minister

May 6, 2022
Maryam Shah

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo today in Libreville.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Moussa Adamo discussed the strong U.S.-Gabonese bilateral relationship, regional security issues, collaboration in multilateral institutions including the UN Security Council, and shared commitment to address health and climate challenges.