Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Angolan Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Angolan Foreign Minister Antonio

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio in Luanda. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Antonio discussed the strong and deepening partnership between the United States and Angola. They discussed areas of shared interest, including strengthening people-to-people ties, and also addressed issues of regional and global security.