Wendy Sherman’s Call with Portuguese Political Director

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke yesterday with Portuguese MFA Political Director Rui Vinhas. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Ambassador Vinhas condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine in violation of international law. They underscored their commitment to imposing, together with like-minded partners, swift, coordinated, and severe costs for Russia’s actions. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Ambassador Vinhas agreed on the urgent need for all members of the international community to condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms, to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and raise their voices against this blatant rejection of the fundamental principles of international peace and security.