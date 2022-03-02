Wendy Sherman’s Call with Peru Foreign Minister Landa

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Peruvian Foreign Minister César Landa about our shared democratic values and opposition to Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. In addition to discussing opportunities to further strengthen Peru-U.S. relations, Deputy Secretary Sherman commended the Peruvian government for its leadership in condemning Russia’s actions, including its support of the February 25 Organization of American States’ joint declaration on Russia’s aggression. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Landa also discussed how Russia’s violation of international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine undermines global stability and contradicts the values that bind our hemisphere. The Deputy Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister on Peru’s designation as the host of APEC 2024 and welcomed the OECD council’s approval to open accession discussions for Peru.