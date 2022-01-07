Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to discuss their shared concern about Russia’s military build-up along Ukraine’s borders and reaffirm our commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They agreed that the OSCE Permanent Council meeting next week will be an opportunity to call for de-escalation and diplomacy as well as discuss approaches to reduce regional tensions. The OSCE is a forum where all participating States have an equal voice. It is a critical venue for multilateral dialogue on European security issues.