Wendy Sherman’s Call with New Zealand MFAT Secretary

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with New Zealand MFAT Secretary Seed

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Chris Seed to continue our close coordination in holding the Russian government to account for its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine, as well as ongoing efforts to provide support to Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary highlighted the importance and significance of New Zealand’s new sanctions legislation targeting those supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary conveyed her concern about recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and discussed opportunities to continue collaborating with partners and allies to advance peace and stability in the region.