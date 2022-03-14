Wendy Sherman’s Call with French, & UK Counterparts

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly. The participants discussed further measures to hold Russia accountable for a war of Moscow’s choosing, including by imposing further economic costs. They discussed the provision of additional coordinated security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. They also emphasized their continuing support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and their resolve to stand with Ukraine.