Wendy Sherman’s Call with François Delattre

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General François Delattre today about the need to continue supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity through robust security assistance and imposition of additional sanctions on the Putin regime for its unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine. The two condemned the human rights abuses committed by Putin’s forces in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine, stressing that such atrocities must stop, and that the perpetrators of war crimes must be held accountable. They discussed the need to aid the more than four million refugees who have left Ukraine to escape Putin’s war. They discussed political stability and security in the Sahel and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the need to support Western Balkan partners on their EU accession paths. They also discussed European energy security.