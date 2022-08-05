Ways to Turn Your Internet Connection to Passive Income

If you’re like 89% of Americans or 94% of UK citizens, you use the Internet regularly. In both of these countries, people spend up to 15 hours on Internet-connected devices daily.

Maybe you spend your time on social media. Perhaps you love to watch Netflix movies. Or maybe you spend your time online working all day long. Regardless, you can turn your close relationship with the Internet into a moneymaking opportunity.

In case you’re wondering, below are some of the best ways to make money online:

Start a Blog

Blogging is an easy yet profitable way to make money online. In the past, blogging used to be an expensive affair. Nowadays, you can start a blog free of charge. Scratch that.

A professional blog might cost you a couple of a hundred dollars to pay for hosting, your domain name, and buying essential plugins. Once you’re ready to publish, the costs reduce.

The secret to turning a blog into a moneymaking machine is to publish informative content and market it aggressively. In other words, you need a lot of people reading your blog to make money.

Speaking of which, there are limitless ways to earn through blogging in 2022:

Google Ads

Affiliate Links

Sponsored Content

Selling Merchandise

Install a Passive Income App

A passive income app is exactly what it sounds like. It’s an app that helps you earn money passively. Truth be told, these apps work differently. Some apps are entirely hands-free.

You don’t need to complete surveys, watch videos or play browser games to earn money. Take Honeygain as an example. This app can help you earn money by sharing Internet bandwidth. You can share your bandwidth from cellphones, Mac, or Windows computers.

In turn, you’ll earn credits that you can later redeem for gift cards, PayPal dollars, or crypto. One credit equals one cent. This means you need 20,000 credits to earn enough points to redeem for $20.

With that in mind, below are some additional passive income apps to keep in mind:

Swagbucks

InboxDollars

Survey Junkie

Rakuten

Mistplay

Create Online Courses

Nowadays, people are reluctant to pursue four-year courses to learn the same things they can learn online. What’s more, they can learn at their own pace. Udemy.com, Masterclass, and Lynda are the leading providers of online courses.

These sites don’t create the courses. They connect experts who create the content with people who want to learn.

Let’s say you’re an expert at Java programming.

You can create a 10-hour course on coding in Java and sell it through Udemy. The site does not charge instructors money to post their courses. However, it takes a small percentage of the money earned from your course.

That’s alright. The best courses on Udemy have been purchased over 50,000 times. If you were to get paid $10 for each purchase, this adds up to $500,000. Now imagine having 10 successful courses on the site. You could earn a living selling online courses.

Become a YouTuber

Ever dreamed of becoming a YouTube celebrity? Maybe you don’t necessarily want to have a million subscribers on your channel. You want to make extra income during your free time.

YouTube can help you turn your dream into a reality. However, you need a few things. You need quick Internet. You also need a quality smartphone capable of taking top-notch videos. Also, you’ll need proper lighting, editing software, and content.

Your content is the primary determiner of your success on YouTube. YouTube is saturated with content. So, whether you want to post ‘How to’ videos, funny memes, or politics, ensure you stand out.

Start an eCommerce Site.

Running an online business sounds expensive and time-consuming. But it doesn’t have to be, especially if you have a ready market. Let’s say you’re a college student. You could launch a site for selling branded T-shirts.

Then you could market your site around campus. Of course, ensure you print attractive tees and sell them at competitive prices. Otherwise, students will opt for sites with the lowest prices.

If you want to turn your site into a big business, you might have to work full-time. That’s because running an eCommerce store is like running any other business. You will deal with customers constantly, manage inventory and still find ways to market your site.

Dropship

If running a fully-fledged e-Commerce site feels daunting, try drop shipping. What is it, and how does it work? Drop shipping involves fulfilling orders for shopping websites.

Large shopping sites like Amazon work as the middle man. You deliver products, and they deliver the goods to potential buyers. This way, you don’t have to deal with all the issues that come with managing an eCommerce site.

As a drop shipper, your goal is to find goods at a cheap price and sell them at a higher price on Amazon or a similar site. Importantly, you’ll have to advertise your store to drive traffic to your products.

Become a Day Trader

Day trading is like a double-edged sword. It can make you rich, or it can turn you broke. Due to that, this isn’t something you should start without the proper information.

Take up an online course about day trading before you get started. Practice trading using a demo account. If you make profits consistently for a few weeks, then try trading using real money.

According to experts, many new traders lose money. So, start with a small budget. Increase your budget only after winning a large percentage of your trades.

Invest in Stocks and Crypto

There’s a difference between trading and investing. Traders use charts to buy and sell assets on leverage. Investors, on the other hand, buy shares in companies and own them for months or years before selling.

Is investing better than trading? It depends on who you ask. If you ask a day trader who makes $1M per year, they will probably tell you it’s better. If you ask Warren Buffet, you’ll get a better answer.

Either way, both trading and investing carry risks. Only spend money you can afford to lose.