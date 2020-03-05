Wayne Elfer, Jr Sentenced to 71 Months for Violating the Federal Gun Control Act

(STL.News) – United States District Judge Greg Guidry sentenced Wayne Elfer, Jr., to seventy-one months in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

ELFER was charged on May 23, 2019 in a one-count indictment with possessing a Ruger, Model P94, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, bearing serial number 341-63469; a Rossi, Model 38 Special, .38 caliber revolver, with an obliterated serial number; and twenty-two .38 Special ammunitions while being a convicted felon. ELFER will serve (71) months in prison to be followed by (3) years of supervised release and a $100.00 special assessment.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U. S. Attorney Peter Strasser praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Melissa Bücher.

