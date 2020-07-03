Watercraft Restrictions 2020 Fourth of July Celebration by MPD

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Saturday, July 4, 2020, the 2020 Fourth of July Celebration will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be watercraft restrictions on the Potomac River that operators should take into consideration.

The following watercraft restrictions will be in place on the Potomac River from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on July 4:

South of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to the Arlington Memorial Bridge will be a No Anchorage Zone

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the west side of the Potomac River (Virginia shore side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the Pentagon Lagoon to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge

There will be a fireworks fallout exclusion zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the Pentagon Lagoon to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge

Watercrafts will be permitted to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge

There will be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.

Watercraft operators will be expected to follow the restrictions and remain alert for posted signage and buoys. MPD recommends that all watercraft operators and passengers not only have a life jacket or a personal flotation device, but wear it at all times while boating. As always, do not drink and operate a watercraft.

If you have any questions, please contact the Harbor Patrol Unit at 202-727-4582.

Residents and visitors of the District are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, if you see something, say something. To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911. To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50-411.

