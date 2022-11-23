Watch PMQs live: Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer amid Tory rebellion on multiple fronts



Rishi Sunak is to face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday as he struggles with a Tory rebellion over tax policy, MP departures and lingering questions over his judgement.A month after taking office vowing "stability and unity", trouble is brewing for the Prime Minister on multiple fronts.MPs were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill next Monday, which included Government plans to build 300,000 homes a year, but the Prime Minister was reportedly forced to pull the vote after dozens of Tory MPs threatened a rebellion.In another blow, two senior Tories – Chloe Smith and William Wragg – announced they would stand down as MPs at the next general election. Earier this week the Prime Minister insisted the UK will not realign with EU laws under his watch as the Government seeks to sink speculation it is weighing up a Swiss-style relationship with Brussels.Read MorePMQs comes after top judges ruled that Scotland needs the approval of Westminster to push ahead with next year's planned second referendum on independence. The ruling strengthens Mr Sunak's hand in future negotiations over the union, but is likely to provoke condemnation from Scottish nationalists over the balance of power in the UK.

1669202021What happened this morning?Good morning. Ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, top judges handed down their decision on Scotland’s planned second referendum next year. Scotland will need the approval of Westminster to push ahead with a second referendum on independence, the ruling said. Meanwhile ministers are preparing for talks with rail union chiefs this week after a series of “debilitating” Christmas train strikes were announced.Questions over Rishi Sunak’s choice of Cabinet colleagues have not let up as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is set to be investigated over allegations of bullying behaviour.