Washington Governor on death of Lorraine Loomis

Inslee statement on death of Lorraine Loomis, chair of NW Indian Fish Commission

Olympia, WA (STL.News) I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lorraine Loomis, chair of the Northwest Indian Fish Commission. She was strong leader and tireless advocate for tribal treaty rights. As a tribal elder, community leader and friend to many, her gentle voice will echo loudly for future generations.

“Trudi and I extend our sincere sympathies to Lorraine’s family, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and all other tribal communities that mourn the loss of this amazing leader. Washington is a little less bright without her.”