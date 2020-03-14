Washington Governor Inslee announces statewide school closures, expansion of limits on large gatherings

Olympia, WA (STL.News) In order to further slow the spread of COVID-19, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced his intention to sign several executive orders today to expand statewide closures of schools, limit large gatherings and expand protocols for adult family homes.

Inslee made the announcement at the state Capitol in a larger venue than normal to practice social distancing measures.

Inslee expanded his order to close all K-12 public and private schools. Every district throughout the state of Washington will close for the next six weeks. He also announced activity restrictions for all statewide public and private universities, colleges, community colleges and technical schools, private career schools and apprenticeship training programs.

Inslee also announced two further executive orders expanding on orders from earlier this week. The first extends the ban on events of 250 or larger beyond the Puget Sound region to the entire state. The second expanded Tuesday’s restrictions on visitors and protocols to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to include adult family homes and waived certain statutory requirements for long-term care workers.

