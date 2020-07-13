Washington, DC MPD Arrested Joseph Howard in Sexual Abuse

Arrest in Assault with the Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse: 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit have announced the arrest of a suspect in an Assault with the Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:05 am, the suspect approached the female victim at the listed location. The suspect then physically assaulted the victim, with the intent to commit a sexual assault.

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, a 29-year-old Joseph Howard of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with the Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.

