Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspects in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 4:12 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has information in reference to this case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

