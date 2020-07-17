Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:45 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE