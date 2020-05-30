Washington DC Metropolitan Police Make Arrest in Murder of Malachi Lukes

Aaron Brown, Reginald Steele, and Tyiion Freeman arrested for murder of 13 year-old Malachi Lukes

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce four arrests have been made reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the 600 block of S Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:08 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, officers located a second juvenile male victim in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest, suffering from a gunshot wound. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 13 year-old Malachi Lukes, of Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24 year-old Aaron Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, May 29, 2020, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, 21 year-old Reginald Steele, and 19 year-old Koran Jackson, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

Additionally, pursuant to a DC Superior Court booking order, members of the Major Violator Section’s Fugitive Unit transported 20 year-old Tyiion Freeman, of Northwest, DC, to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the U.S Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their assistance in this case.