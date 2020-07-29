Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Lawrence Winston in Assault with Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the 1000 block of First Street, Northwest.
At approximately 6:53 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a baseball bat and struck the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
On Sunday, July 26, 2020, 52 year-old Lawrence Winston, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat).
