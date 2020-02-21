Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Larry Clyburn in a Burglary Two Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department‘s Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in the 1500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:47 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, 55 year-old Larry Clyburn, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.