Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Kevin Dwayne Ross in Assault with Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the 800 block of 44th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:45 pm, the suspect and victims were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victims. The suspect discharged the handgun towards the victims then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A handgun was recovered.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, 44 year-old Kevin Dwayne Ross, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License (CPWL), Unregistered Firearm (UF), and Unregistered Ammunition (UA).

