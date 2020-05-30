Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrest David Williams for Sex Trafficking of Children

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division – Internet Crimes Against Children Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Sex Trafficking of Children offense that occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington, DC.

At approximately 4:43 pm, the suspect traveled to Washington, D.C., to engage in a commercial sex act knowing the fact that the person was a child. Upon arrival, the suspect was apprehended by responding officers without incident.

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, 29 year-old David Williams, of Accokeek, MD, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children.