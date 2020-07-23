Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Antonio Colbert in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:55 am, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect stabbed the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 50 year-old Antonio Colbert, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

