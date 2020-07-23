Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Alvin Jackson in Assault with Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:58 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Alvin Jackson, of Landover, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE