Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Dangerous Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the 4000 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:28 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A second adult male victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Responding officers apprehended the suspects. Two firearms were recovered.

On Monday, July 13, 2020, 33-year-old Renardo Ferman Billings, of Landover, MD, 31-year-old Anthony Hardy, of Southeast, DC, and 33-year-old Anton R. Spencer, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Fleeing from a law enforcement.

