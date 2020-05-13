Washington, DC Metro Police Announce Homicide Victim as Dawaun Simmons (17)

Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identify Homicide Victim as 17-year old Dawaun Simmons

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:30 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Monday, May 11, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Dawaun Simmons, of Northeast, DC.

